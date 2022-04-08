Red-hot Charles Mneria wins Kenya Prisons 10000m title

Coast’s Charles Mneria claimed his maiden 10,000m title at the Kenya Prisons Athletics Championships on Frirday before pitching for the Commonwealth Games scheduled for this year in Birmingham, England.

“I don’t want to put my expectations high by focusing on the World Championships slated for the United States this year,” said Mneria. “I want to start with the Commonwealth Games and gradually rise to major events.”

It was a thrilling exchange of leads between Mneria and Geoffrey Korir in the second half of the race before the three-time Kenya Prisons Cross Country champion broke loose at the bell to win in 28 minutes and 56.4 seconds.

Nairobi's Korir settled second in 28:56.8 as Wilfred Kimitei wrapped up the last podium place in 29:08.6 in the race where defending champion Peter Emase from Headquarters came in seventh in 30:09.8.

“I had a nagging left leg hamstring injury since 2017. It has really impeded my performance on track but I feel fine now,” said Mneria, who won the 5,000m title when the event was held last in 2019.

Nairobi’s 2017 Africa Under-20 1,500m silver medallist Boaz Kiprugut snatched away the men’ s 1,500m title after clocking 3:43.9.

Kiprugut beat Prisons Staff Training College duo of Shadrack Ngumbau and World Under-20 1,500m champion Vincent Keter to second and third places in 3:44.5 and 3:45.2 respectively.

Sammy Rugut from Nyanza won men’s 110m hurdles in 15.0, beating guest entrant Geoffrey Rono and Justus Chumba from Coast to second and third places in 15.2 and 17.1 respectively.

Dan Kiviasi from Headquarters stunned defending champion Hesbon Ochieng of Coast in the men’s 100m semi-final but both qualified for the final set for Saturday.

Kiviasi clocked 10.58, beating Ochieng to second place in 10.70 as Michael Ngugi from Central settled third in 11.02.

Martin Juma of Central won the other semi-final in 10.99, beating Samuel Wasike in 11.08.

Susan Nyambura, Doreen Waka and Edna Ogendi set up a mouth-watering final clash in women’s 100m after winning their respective semi-finals.

Nyambura won her heat in 12.2, beating Beatrice Anyango in 12.5 while Waka also clocked 12.2 to see off Nevian Michira in 12.4.