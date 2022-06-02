Re-Discover Nandi 10km Road Race receives Sh3m boost

Close to 1,000 participants are expected for the 13th edition of Mozzart Bet Re-Discover Nandi 10km Road Race scheduled for July 3 in Kapsabet, Nandi.

Athletics Kenya Nandi County vice chairman Hosea Sanga disclosed on Thursday that defending champions Emmanuel Bor (men) and Nancy Jelagat (one) are among athletes due to compete at the event.

Sanga was speaking during the launch of this year’s event at Golden Tulip Hotel, Nairobi where Mozzart Bet came on board as title sponsor for the event with Sh3 million donation.

At hand to deliver the sponsorship cheque was Mozzart Bet country manager Krneta Sasa.

Sanga was accompanied by 2018 World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, Abel Kipsang (1,500m), Fancy Cherono (3,000m steeplechase) and Geoffrey Kitwa (3,000m steeplechase).

"We expect a big and better event with a huge turnout compared to last year's when we had many Covid-19 restrictions," said Sanga, adding that last year's race attracted 500 men and 230 women.

Registration for the race whose theme is " Supporting Green Economy and Enhancing Resilience to Climate Change Risks" starts on Monday at Sh300 per person.

Sanga said money raised from registration fee will go towards supporting girls by donating sanitary products in primary schools in the area.

The race will start at Kapsasur, Nandi Forest before ending at Namgoi Primary School.

"Just like last year, there will be tree planting exercises on the eve of the race at the Nandi Bearers Club," said Sanga, noting that they require Sh5 million to stage a successful event.

Sasha said the theme of the race resonated well with his betting company's endeavour that is to make Kenya a better living place.

"We shall continue to support such initiatives and events especially if they are to do with environmental conversation and community work," said Sasha.