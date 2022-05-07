Rayan humbles Omae in 400m, as Kipkwony takes 10000m title

Kenya Police Service’s William Rayan stunned national 400m champion Collins Omae to win the men's 400m race at the Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday.

Kenyans, national champion Veronica Mutua and national 400m record holder Hellen Syombua had little to offer in women’s 400m as Miranda Coetzee from South Africa reigned supreme.

Rayan beat Omae on the home straight, clocking season’s best 45.51 seconds to retain the title as Omae came second also in season’s best 46.03.

Kelvin Tauta settled third in 46.07 in the National event.

“The victory gives me more confidence especially beating the national champion. I am happy with my performance," said Rayan.

“The fact that most of us returned personal best shows that it was a highly competitive race,” added Rayan, adding that it gives him good leverage ahead of the Africa Senior Championships scheduled for June 8 to 12 in Mauritius.

Coetzee stormed to personal best 51.50 beating Wadeline Jonathas from United States in season’s best 51.71 as Austrian Susanne Walli came third also in season’s best 52.13.

Mutua chalked a personal best of 53.01 for sixth followed by Syombua in 53.16 in the women’s race that was a Discretionary event.

Meanwhile, Julius Kipkwony from Torongo, Baringo outclassed Wesley Kimutai and Abraham Longosiwa in the last lap with a superb kick to win men’s 10,000m in a season’s best 28:28.34.