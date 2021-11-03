Queen's Baton continues Kenyan tour

Amina Mohammed

Sports CS Amina Mohammed (centre) carries the Queen’s Relay Baton during a ceremony to welcome its arrival into the country held at the Nairobi Arboretum on November 2, 2021. She is accompanied by NOCK President Dr Paul Tergat (left) and UK Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya, Josephine Gauld.

Photo credit: Pool | NOCK

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

  • The Relay Baton is expected to cover 140,000 kilometres during its tour. That is less than half the distance the Relay Baton for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth games covered. A statement on the Birmingham 2022 website said the Relay Baton's shorter distance is in a bid to reduce the carbon footprint.
  • The Relay Baton started its tour of the Commonwealth nations and territories on October 7 at the Buckingham Palace. It has a compartment that contains the Queen's message which will be opened and read during the games' opening ceremony at the end of the Relay Baton's tour.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen's Relay Baton made its eighth stop in its 269-day tour of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories when it arrived in Kenya from Cameroon on Tuesday.

