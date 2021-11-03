Queen's Baton continues Kenyan tour

The Birmingham 2022 Queen's Relay Baton made its eighth stop in its 269-day tour of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories when it arrived in Kenya from Cameroon on Tuesday.

The Relay Baton, which honours the industrial history of the host City, will be in the country for three days before Kenya hands it over to Uganda on Friday.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) held a ceremony at the Nairobi Arboretum on Tuesday to welcome the baton's arrival into the county.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed was the guest of honour at the event.

In her remarks, she said the Relay Baton carries an ideal and topical theme of sustainability, youth, and inclusion.

"It complements our national aspirations, renewed hope and resilience. It directs our collective energies on rebuilding countries and reigniting economies across the Commonwealth that have been greatly affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic," she added.

The NOCK Executive Committee led by its president Dr Paul Tergat were also present at the ceremony.

Tergat noted that the Relay Baton was an opportune time to inspire athletes and sportspeople.

Representing athletes, newly-inaugurated World Rugby Hall of Famer, Humphrey Kayange said the baton's arrival signified an exciting moment in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"I look forward to the various visits and activities during its time here," he added.

Together with Dr Tergat, Kayange's brother, Kenyan Sevens star Collins Injera, are one of the five Kenyan baton bearers.

The others are Paralympian Samson Ojuka, weightlifter Winnie Langat and, student Nyawira Natasha.

In total, over 7,500 people will serve as baton bearers during the Relay Baton's tour. This is as stated on the official website of the Birmingham 2022 Games.

The games will be held from July 28 to August 8 next year. The baton travelled to Ngong Hills Wednesday morning.

Acting NOCK Secretary-General Francis Mutuku told Nation Sport that First Lady Margaret Kenyatta shall receive the baton at State House in the afternoon.

"That will conclude the Relay Baton's activities for the day," Mutuku added.

Unlike Relay Baton's of previous Commonwealth games that paid homage to the host city's geography and history, the Birmingham 2022 Relay Baton drew inspiration for its design by a need to also make it about the Queen and the people.

That is according to Tom Osman, a Director at Raymont-Osman Product Design, the firm that designed the Relay Baton.

Further information on the Birmingham 2022 website reveal that the Relay Baton was made using copper, aluminium, and brass and, it contains a 360-degree camera and a heart-rate sensor to capture the emotions of the people during its tour.

The Relay Baton also has an air quality sensor to capture a snapshot of environmental conditions across the Commonwealth.

It also has a platinum strand that alludes to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Relay Baton is expected to cover 140,000 kilometres during its tour. That is less than half the distance the Relay Baton for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth games covered. A statement on the Birmingham 2022 website said the Relay Baton's shorter distance is in a bid to reduce the carbon footprint.