Quartet secure US visas after excelling in Machakos Great Run

The 2018 World Half marathon bronze medalist Pauline Kamulu, Lucy Mawia, Vincent Kigen and Kelvin Kibiwot secured United States of America 0-1 visas after finishing in the top two positions of the second edition of the Machakos Great Run 10km race on Saturday.

O-1 visas allow athletes with extraordinary ability to enter USA for up to three years to train, compete and promote their careers.

Kamulu timed 31:00.02 ahead of Lucy Mawia (32:00.06) and Miriam Chebet (32:00.06)

at the event that went down at the Thwake Resort Koma, sponsored by former Kenyan athlete Festus Kasyoka.

Kigen, who trains in Iten under coach Ken Rotich, won in a time of 27:53.01 ahead of Kelvin Kibiwot and and Samuel Nainei, who crossed the tape in 27:58.05 and 28:00.09 respectively.

The Japan based Kamulu, 26, said she looks forward to compete in major races and the win was a step in the right direction.

“I feel good that I have retained the title I won last year at the Machakos Peoples’ Park. I came here last Friday and I’m glad I put aside jet lag to win the title. This is a motivation to upcoming athletes that you can only win fair if you train hard unlike using prohibited drugs to enhance performance something that is becoming a norm in Kenya ,” said the Machakos Athletics Club product, who moved to Japan in 2013.

Kigen, who had finished fifth in the Re-discover Nandi road race last month in Kapsabet, said the win was a consolation.

“I have kept on featuring in road races as I compare the course and the times. While I haven't gotten chance to compete in any international event, I’m glad I’m building my name and I know it’s just a matter of time before I sprout. But all in all I will be guided by my coach,” said the 22-year old born in Nakuru.

Event sponsor Kasyoka said the initiative was to give chance to little known athletes to showcase their talents and be nurtured.

“I’m delighted to be sponsoring the event for the second time. There are good athletes who can bring glory to the country if the are nurtured and I’m extremely happy and humbled that athletes came from all over the country and as far as Japan to compete. We can only get better going forward,” said Kasyoka.

Kasyoka, who also benefited from 0-1 visa arrangement in 2001 aged 18, said the four winners have the chance to excel in USA.

The event also featured the men’s and women’s 5km race.

The winners in each category pocketed Sh30,000 with the runner up getting Sh.20,000.