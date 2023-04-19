Preps ongoing for second edition of Nyamira Great Run

Preparations are in top gear ahead of the second edition of the Nyamira Great Run Half Marathon slated for April 30 in Nyamira County.

The first edition was held in June last year. The Nyamira Great Run, which is captured in the Athletics Kenya (AK) and World Athletics calendar, is aimed at creating awareness on the causes and prevention of breast cancer.

The 21km race will start at Chepilat and finish at Ikonge Primary School grounds.

“The county government of Nyamira invites all runners across the world to the second edition of the Nyamira Great Run Marathon on April 30," said the county's Executive for Sports Grace Nyamongo, appealing to corporates to support the race financially.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Wednesday, Nyanza South AK chairman Peter Angwenyi said the event is also being used to tap fresh talents, alongside celebrating former athletes from Gusii region.

“Gusii region is on the global map for producing top athletes in the world and we want to retain our reputation by nurturing fresh talents. In that regard, we want to identify new talents from this region that we will support to higher levels” he said.

Some of the current famous athletes from the region include Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Mary Moraa, former national junior 200m champion Maureen Thomas and Africa Under-20 walking race champion Dominic Ndigiti, who has since graduated to the senior level.

The region is home to Naftal Temu, the country's first gold medalist when he won the 10,000 metres race at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

Winners of the half marathon will bag Sh250,000, with first runners up going home with Sh100,000 and third placed athletes getting Sh50,000

Last year, winners pocketed Sh250,000 as first runners went home with Sh175,000 and third placed athletes got Sh150, 000. Fourth placed athletes received Sh125,000 and fifth place finishers Sh100,000.