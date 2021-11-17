Preparations for World Cross-Country meet begin

Plans for the first World Athletics Cross Country Tour planned for Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on February 12 next year have started in earnest.

A technical team drawn from Athletics Kenya led by senior vice president in charge of competitions, Paul Mutwii, is spearheading plans for the event which will take place in Africa for the first time.

The meet has been named after Agnes Tirop, the 2015 World Cross Country champion who was found murdered at her home last month in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“We are happy we secured a chance to stage another world-class event in Eldoret that is known to produce some of the best athletes. It was named after Agnes Tirop in honour of the athlete who died last month,” said Mutwii.

Uasin Gishu County governor Jackson Mandago said it is an opportunity for many fans to travel to Eldoret to watch the international race.

“We are lucky to have the global event held in Eldoret and this is an opportunity for athletics fans to converge and watch international athletes compete," said Mandago.