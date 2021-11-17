Preparations for World Cross-Country meet begin

Paul Mutwii

Athletics Kenya Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii (second left) addresses the media accompanied by Richard Meto (left), David Leting and Joseph Chemuren at Lobo village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on November 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Uasin Gishu County governor Jackson Mandago said it an opportunity for many fans to travel to Eldoret to watch the international race.
  • “We are lucky to have the global event held in Eldoret and this is an opportunity for athletics fans to converge and watch international athletes compete," said Mandago. 

Plans for the first World Athletics Cross Country Tour planned for Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on February 12 next year have started in earnest.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.