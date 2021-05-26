Preparations complete for Eldoret Marathon

asin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago (right) and Eldoret City Marathon Director Moses Tanui inspect tree seedlings at the county headquarters on May 26, 2021. Tree-planting is among the projects being undertaken by the marathon whose 2021 edition will run on June 6. 

Photo credit: Bernard Rotich | Nation Media Group

By Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

This year’s edition of the race had been planned for April 11, but was pushed forward to June 6 due to a surge in new Covid-19 infections.

Last year’s edition was cancelled due to coronavirus poandemic which forced the suspension of  sporting activities globally.

Preparations for the third edition of Eldoret City Marathon are complete ahead of the registration deadline of June 2.

