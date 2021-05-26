Preparations complete for Eldoret Marathon

Preparations for the third edition of Eldoret City Marathon are complete ahead of the registration deadline of June 2.

A good number of local and international athletes are expected to grace the event, which is the best paying race in Africa.

Winners of men and women’s categories of the annual race normally take home Sh3.5 million each, with the prize money trickling down to the top 20 athletes.

It will be the first race to be held locally since last year, with many athletes who have been kept out of action due to coronavirus pandemic looking forward to compete after a long wait.

This year’s race will start at the University of Eldoret and end at Zion Mall in Eldoret’s Central Business District.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has said the race, which will be held under the theme “climate action” is important to both the community and the athletes who will be competing on the day.

“We are using sports as one way of bringing change to this region. We are going to plant trees to conserve the environment so as to increase the forest cover across the country with time,” Mandago said yesterday in Eldoret.

He also urged athletes to continue registering for the race so as avoid last-minute rush to be among athletes who will compete on the day after a long break.

“Our athletes have suffered due to the pandemic and I want to encourage all those who can participate in a marathon race to take advantage of the event because it is the only race this season,” said the governor.

The race director who is also the two-time Boston Marathon champion, Moses Tanui, said the deadline for registration will not be extended.

Tanui said ta good number of athletes have registered for the race, and organisers will strictly follow health protocols from the Health and Sports ministries.

“Registration is ongoing. We want to remind the athletes that the race will take place under strict conditions. We are in the middle of a pandemic and we don’t want to be super spreaders of the virus and that is why the laid rules must be followed,” warned Tanui. No fans will be allowed along the marathon route.

Tanui said organisers are targeting to plant up to three million trees this year. Registered athletes have been asked to strictly pick their bib numbers on June 3, 4 and 5 in Eldoret after the registration period has elapsed.

This year’s edition of the race had been planned for April 11, but was pushed forward to June 6 due to a surge in new Covid-19 infections.