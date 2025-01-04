Police’s Bett, KDF’s Chepkorir unstoppable in Kisii race

Edwin Bett of Kenya Police and Diana Chepkorir of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) were on Saturday crowned winners of the men’s and women’s senior race categories at the sixth and final leg of the Betika Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series at Cardinal Otunga High School, in Kisii.

Bett crossed the finish line first in 29 minutes and 55.8 seconds, a good 10 seconds ahead of second placed Asbel Kiprono who timed 30:05.6 as Francis Lang’at finished third in 30:10.6.

Bett said he ran the Kisii cross country as part of his preparations for the National Police Service (NPS) Cross Country Championships slated for January 17 at Ngong Racecourse.

In form Bett, who also won in the Kapsokwony leg, said he came into the race well prepared with eyes set on the top prize.

“I feel better and I want to run more races. I came here for these championships so that I can get in good form ahead of the Police championships,” he said.

He added: “The race was quite good but it was a little bit hotter, quite unlike the conditions I encountered in Kapsokwony. Nevertheless, I thank God for my victory.

Chepkorir timed 33:05.40 to win the women’s race. She came under sustained pressure from Janeth Chepng’etich and Gladys Kwamboka who finished second and third, 33:32.80 and 34:11.80 respectively.

“I want improve on my personal best this coming season,” said Chepkorir.

In the junior women's 6km, Joyline Chepkemoi from Central Rift region was in a class of her own winning in 19:54.1 seconds.

Cyntia Chepkurui of Lemotit camp came second in 19: 54.2 seconds while her training mate Diana Chepkemoi sealed the podium place in 20:07.7.

Emmanuel Someki of SDouth Rift region won the junior men’s 8km with a time of 23:56.4 as compatriot Yegon Emmanuel came in second in 24:00.8 with Ronald Ngetich from Sigowet camp third in 24:11.7.

Ronis Chelangat crossed the line first in the women’s 2km race in a time of 6.32.5 as Joyce Biwot timing 6:37.2 for second place. Mercy Koskei came third after clocking 6:43.1.

The men’s 2 kilometres loop was won by Vincent Kibet of Prisons, in 5:34.3, ahead of Sigowet’s Justice Kipkoech who times 5:36.4 as National Youth Service’s Solomon Kimutai grabbed third spot in 5:36.4.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei, who graced the championships, issued tough warning to athletes who give false information about their ages saying firm action will be taken against any cheaters.