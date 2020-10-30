Police launch manhunt for top Kenyan athlete

Police in Nandi North have launched a manhunt for a top Kenyan athlete over alleged links with a minor.

Chesumei Sub County OCPD Omukolongolo Bosita said the Form Two girl and her parents recorded a statement at Mosoriot Police Post on Thursday over the alleged incident.

"Police are looking for him over accusations that he defiled a form two school girl at Mosoriot on Monday night," said Bosita.

Bosita noted the security officials have been mobilised to track down the Olympics gold medallist at his Mosoriot home.

The student was on Thursday taken for medical examination as the law requires for such cases.

On Friday evening, the police asked the athlete to report to the nearest police station and record a statement over the claims.