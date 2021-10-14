Police finally arrest Agnes Tirop's husband in Mombasa

Agnes Tirop

Residents at the home of athlete Agnes Tirop in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13, 2021, following reports that she had been murdered.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Japheth Mutinda  &  Allan Olingo

What you need to know:

  • Rotich, who is the key suspect in the murder of the 25-year-old two-time World Championships medallist, was apprehended by police in Changamwe, Mombasa on Thursday night after being trailed for two days.
  • Tirop was found dead in her bedroom in their home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Wednesday with stab wounds.

Emmanuel Rotich, the husband of slain Kenyan long distance athlete Agnes Tirop, has been arrested in Mombasa, Nation Sport can confirm.

