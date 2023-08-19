Physios: Unsung heroes in Team Kenya camp

Kenya could not have won the men’s 3,000metres steeplechase world title in 2019 or the men’s 800m gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games if not for the Midas touch of their physiotherapists.

On the eve of the 800m final at the Commonwealth Games, Kenya’s medal prospect Wycliffe Kinyamal suddenly developed a back problem, spinning Team Kenya management into action.

Fast forward. On the eve of the 3,000m steeplechase final at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Kenya’s medal hope Conseslus Kipruto developed a muscle pull.

His piriformis muscle situated behind one of his legs, couldn’t move.

In both cases, experienced physiotherapists led by Jessica Shiraku and Japheth Kariakim, who had handled Team Kenya to major events for two decades, sprung into action.

“Kinyamal’s lower back disc had collapsed and for lack of a better medical term, his back had locked,” said Shiraku, who has been with the team since 2004. “He barely couldn’t move and we had to work around the clock to fix it.”

Given up

Shiraku said that Kinyamal had given up but after working on him and counselling him, he was able to defend his Commonwealth Games title, making him the only athlete to have defended his crown in men’s 800m at the “Club that at the “Club” Games.

Karikiam, who has handled Team Kenya for 23 years, intimated that Kipruto also couldn’t move his leg but they worked on it on the night before his final in Doha.

“We all know what Kipruto did and it made us proud. We really celebrated. Kipruto was almost in tears and had given up. We assured him all will be fine,” said Kariakim, adding that Kipruto’s case is just one of the cases they have managed to address successfully.

Shiraku, Kariakim and their counterpart John Mayaka, who are with Team Kenya for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, have assured Kenyans that the team was fit.

“We have been trying to prevent injuries from happening as well as maintaining the athletes’ shapes,” said Shiraku.

Shiraku said that occasionally, athletes in camp have had some muscle cramps, little muscle tears and accumulation of lactic acid, and as a team, they have ensured that the athletes are back to normal.

“We assess the situation in case an athlete has an injury and take care of it so that they are ready to resume training and competition,” said Kariakim.

Kariakim said that they have encountered many challenging situations but have managed to solve as a team to ensure that athletes compete effectively.

“We have had to send some for surgeries but while they do recover, they also need counseling and we do step in for that too, “ said Kariakim.

“An athlete is never 100 per cent since there is always some injury but it’s our work to help. One can hide an injury from the coach but not us,” said Kariakim.

“We always make discussions private between the coach, the athlete and management since it’s not good to expose an athlete’s injury when they are in competition,” said Kariakim.