Peres Jepchirchir to defend New York City Marathon title

New York City Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir will defend her crown on November 6, organisers - New York Road Runners (NYRR) announced Tuesday.

The news came even as Jepchirchir returned home after emerging fifth during the New York Mini 10km Road Race on Saturday after she fell in the initial start of the race with Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi bagging victory in 30:43.

Jepchirchir is the is the only athlete – male or female – to have won the Olympic, New York City, and Boston Marathons, and is also a two-time world half marathon champion.

“I’m very excited to return to New York to defend my title and run an even faster time at this year’s event,” Jepchirchir said.

“I believe I will be able to do better and inspire the upcoming athletes especially young mothers,” said the mother of one.

During the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan last year, Jepchirchir won gold for Kenya after timing 2:27:20 ahead of her compatriot Brigid Kosgei, who clocked 2:27:36, while USA’s Molly Seidel settled for bronze in 2:27:46.

She went ahead to win the New York City Marathon on November 7 clocking the third fastest time in history (2:22:39) as Viola Cheptoo Lagat (2:22:44) and Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh 92:22:52) finished second and third respectively.

And in this year's edition of the Boston Marathon in April, Jepchirchir edged out Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in a sprint finish to take the title on her debut in a time of 2:21:02, with Ababel clocking 2:21:06, while another Kenyan Mary Ngugi settled for third place in 2:21:32.

“It was my first time in the Boston Marathon and I had been told about the hard course and I went there prepared. Indeed, the course was hilly, but my good preparations saved me,” said Jepchirchir.

She also said that having mastered the New York Course will help her better last year's time.

“I know it shall be a competitive race but I will do my best to retain my title,” added Jepchirchir.