Peres Jepchirchir out to end season on high

Olympic Marathon Champion Peres Jepchirchir, accompanied by her husband Davies Ng’eno, at Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on November 2, 2021 on her way to New York City.


By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ethiopia’s 2019 Chicago Marathon runner-up Ababel Yeshaneh and Kenya’s Viola Lagat, who is making her debut over the distance, will also be fighting for the top honours.
  • Also in the field is the 2012 Olympic 10,000m silver medalist Sally Kipyego.

Olympics marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir looks forward to ending the season in style at the New York Marathon on Sunday.

