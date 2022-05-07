Peerless Abel Kipsang wins 1500m title, Mokamba disqualified in 200m

World Indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang from Kenya displayed strong front-running to win men’s 1,500m in a world lead during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday.

Kipsang cracked three minutes and 31.01 seconds to win in a time that is also a new championship record, beating Reynold Kipkorir and 2016 World Under-20 champion 1,500m Kumari Taki to second and third places respectively.

Kipkorir timed 3:35.50 while Taki hit his season best of 3:36.73 to finish second and third respectively.

“I really wanted to run my best and it’s fulfilling to do it behind such an excited crowd. It’s just amazing,” said Kipsang, adding that he is looking forward for a good show at the Doha Diamond League on May 13.

“I also hope to make it to the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games where I really need to bag the gold medals,” said Kipsang.

Canadian Aaron Brown scorched the track to win the men's 200m in 20.05, beating Kyree King from United States to second place in 20.18 as Isaac Makwala of Botswana clocked 20.31 for third.