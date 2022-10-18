Participants call for clean sports during seminar

Calls for clean sports Tuesday dominated the second day of anti-doping seminar organized by Athletics Kenya in collaboration with the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County

Athletics Kenya is holding seminars across the country involving athletes aged 20 years and below to sensitise them on anti-doping.

Some of the topics covered during the seminars include age manipulation, transfer of allegiance, illegal betting, bribery and corruption, competition manipulation, harassment and abuse.

In Tuesday’s sessions held in Eldoret, AIU’s Education Officer Sally Guest took the athletes through the do’s and don’ts in the sport, urging them to internalise the basics at a tender age to enable them last longer in the sport.

She said young athletes should familiarize themselves with prohibited substances so as to compete fair.

“As an athlete, you need to know the list of prohibited drugs that is renewed each year and always stay away from the banned substances. You are at the right age to learn and understand as one way of competing fairly in various races,” Guest told the athletes via teleconference.

She also asked the athletes to stay away from supplements, and to always eat a balanced diet so as to have the energy to train and compete.

Up to 25 elite Kenyan athletes have been suspended or banned from competing this year alone, raising fears among stakeholders that the vice was getting out of hand.