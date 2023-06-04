Paris next stop for Omanyala, Kerley battle

Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala is taking it easy ahead of the Paris Diamond League meeting which will be held on Friday.

Last Friday, Omanyala again lost to world 100m champion Fred Kerley, finishing second behind the American in Florence Diamond League in Italy.

Fresh from winning in Rabat, Morocco on May 28, Kerley blasted off the blacks well to win in 9.94 seconds. Omanyala came second in 10.05 seconds, while world bronze medallist Trayvon Bromell of USA timed 10.09 for third.

It was an improved performance by Omanyala, who finished third in Rabat, also in 10.05.

“I won’t plan for anything spectacular in France but stick to my goals of a good show, “said Omanyala, adding that he had a good race and had nothing to complain about after finishing second.

“I have five days and just need to go and check what I need to correct. I also cannot complain about anything today and we build up from there,” said Omanyala.

Omanyala said that Kerley still remains the man to beat and his fight to dislodge him is still on.

“Diamond League is a big platform so I am happy about my performance and placement today,” explained Omanyala, adding that training in Italy feels like his second home.

“I want to thank the crowd at the stadium for their warm reception. This is why we are doing athletics and competing in such an atmosphere is great,” said Omanyala.

European 5,000m silver medallist Mohamed Katir shocked a fine field that included the 10,000m and 5,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei to win the men’s 5,000m in a world lead time.

Katir, the world 1,500m bronze medallist, claimed the lead from Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega from Ethiopia, who led at the bell.

As Barega, the 2019 world 5,000m silver medallist wilted, his compatriot and 2019 world 10,000m silver medallist Yomif Kejelcha, gave Katir the chase.

It proved futile as Katir hung on to the lead to win in 12:52.01 as Kejelcha settled second in a season best time of 12:52.12.

Cheptegei, the world 5,000m champion, came fourth in 12:53.81 as Kenya’s world 5,000m silver medallist Jacob Krop timed a season best of 12:55.57 in eighth place.

World under-20 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Sembo Alemayehu from Ethiopia stunned a rich field to win the women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Alemayehu took over from Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech of Kenya with two laps to go before winning in a world lead and meet record time of 9:00.71.

Alemayehu edged out Chepkoech, who is also the 2021 world under-20 champion, to second place in a season best time of 9:04.07.