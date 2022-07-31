Kosgei keen to make late inclusion count

She can’t avoid comparisons with her more successful elder sister, but Pamela Kosgei is keen to create her own history when she lines up in the heats of women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase on Monday night from 8.30pm in the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

She is younger sister of 2020 Olympic Games marathon silver medallist and world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei. In life, she lives in the shadow of her more accomplished sibling.

In training, she literary runs in the shadow of her more illustrious sister, keen to pick a trick or two which have made her elder sister a household name in Kenyan athletics – she is also the reigning Tokyo Marathon champion, two-time Chicago Marathon Champion, and two-time London Marathon Champion.

“My elder sister has been helpful to me. Whenever we go jogging, she advises me to train hard and win easy. I will strive to be as successful as her. Her success in the marathon inspired me to seriously take up athletics,” Pamela, 18, told Nation Sport after her final training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Friday.

Pamela teams up with Faith Cherotich in the heats of the water and barriers race on Monday night at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, seeking to retain the title that Jackline Chepkoech won for Kenya in the delayed 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships held last year at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Reigning champion Chepkoech represented Kenya at the just-concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon, and will again represent Kenya at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Last year at Kasarani, Cherotich claimed bronze behind winner Chepkoech, and silver medalist Zerfe Wondemagegn of Ethiopia.

Pamela finished third at the national trials and only joined the team as a late replacement for Diana Chepkemoi who had finished second at the trials, but failed to get her documents ready in time for the trip to Colombia and was subsequently left out of the team.

“We are keen to bring back the gold medal Kenya won in steeplechase last year. I know everyone in the race will be looking forward to beating us, but we are determined to win the title again this year. With teamwork, anything is possible,” the junior athlete from Kapcherop in Elgeyo Marakwet County said. She is a Student at St Agatha Mokwo Secondary School in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

The two will meet stiff opposition from Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew, the 17-year-old who finished second at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Paris in 9min, 09.19sec last month, and also finished fifth in her heat at the World Championships in Oregon.

Almayew (9:09:19) has the fastest time in the field, followed by Cherotich (9:12:04).

Almayew’s compatriot Meseret Yeshaneh who has a best of 9:33.34 will also be in the mix, as will Spain’s Marta Serrano who finished sixth last year at Kasarani.

The 19th edition of the junior track and field championship is being held at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, southwestern Colombia.