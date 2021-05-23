Over 20 athletes dead in China race

This photo taken on May 22, 2021 shows rescuers carrying equipment as they search for runners who were competing in a 100-kilometre cross-country mountain race when extreme weather hit the area, leaving at least 20 dead, near the city of Baiyin in China's northwestern Gansu province.
 

Photo credit: Pool | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin city in northwestern Gansu province Saturday afternoon
  • Official news agency Xinhua confirmed the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters
  • The race, backed by the Baiyin city government and the Chinese Athletic Association, has been held for four successive years

Beijing

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.