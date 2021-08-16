Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over virus

International Paralympic Committee

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons speaks remotely during a four-party meeting in Tokyo on August 16, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Paralympics open on August 24, and some teams are already in the country at training camps.
  • But the Games come with Japan facing a new wave of virus cases and states of emergency in place in six regions.

Tokyo

