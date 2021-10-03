Onchari, Chepkoech shine in Nyamira 10km race

Faith Chepkoech

Faith Chepkoech in action during the second edition of Nyamira Athletics 10km Series at Nyakongo in Masaba North Sub County on October 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group
By Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The county government of Nyamira is sponsoring the races in partnership with Nyanza South Athletics Kenya (AK).
  • "We have been supporting athletes for many years. It is exciting to see fresh athletes coming up to train to ensure they place Kenya at the top of the world map" said Nyanza South AK Chairman Peter Angwenyi.

Enock Onchari and Faith Chepkoech are the winners of the second edition of Nyamira athletics series 10km men and women's races respectively.

