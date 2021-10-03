Onchari, Chepkoech shine in Nyamira 10km race

Enock Onchari and Faith Chepkoech are the winners of the second edition of Nyamira athletics series 10km men and women's races respectively.

The two fast rising athletes clinched the titles in a championship held on Sunday at Nyakongo in Masaba North Sub County. The first edition was held last week at Ensoko in Borabu where dozens of upcoming talents turned up.

In the men's category, Onchari crossed the finish line first in a time of 29:50:63 followed by Stephen Arita (29:57:31) and Kibon Ogato (30:14:56).

“The race was very competitive, but I am glad I made it. The weather was favourable making the race even more interesting. However, the terrain was hilly, something that gave me some challenges while in action," said Onchari after the race.

In the women's category, Faith Chepkoech clocked 34:50:67, beating her close competitor Beatrice Begi, who finished second after timing 35:25:08.

At position three was Nancy Kerage in 36:38:62, while Christine Oigo (37:43:95) and Doris Omari (40:57:21) followed in position four and five.

Chepkoech attributed her victory to consistent training, favourable weather and having a good trainer.

"I am looking forward to winning more titles in future, this is the right platform for my success and above all I thank the county government for organising these competitions,” said Chepkoech.

Jackson Moindi and Lillian Kebati won the boys' and girls' junior races respectively.

The winners pocketed Sh10, 000 each, while the first runners up received Sh8,000 and the third place finishers getting Sh3,000 each.

The county government of Nyamira is sponsoring the races in partnership with Nyanza South Athletics Kenya (AK).