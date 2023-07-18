Omanyala to renew rivalry with Simbine, Tebogo in Monaco

Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion, Ferdinand Omanyala will take on his continental rivals Akani Simbine from South Africa and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo in men’s 100m race in Monaco Diamond League on Friday.

In the absence of Americans duo of world 100m champion Fred Kerley and world 200m champion Noah Lyle, Omanyala, who is yet to win a race in the Diamond League, is staring at what could be a historic moment for him and Kenya.

No Kenyan has won the 100m race in the Diamond League Series. In 2016, the late Nicholas Bett became the first Kenyan sprinter to win a Diamond League race when he triumphed in 400m hurdles in Paris Diamond League.

Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake could throw a spanner in the works when he also lines up for the potentially-explossive race that will feature Africa 100 champion and record holder Omanyala, former African champion and record holder Simbine, and world under-20 100m champion Tebogo.

Omanyala, who is the fastest in the field both in terms of personal best (9.77 seconds) and season’s best (9.84), has been to three Diamond League races - in Rabat (Morocco), Florence (Italy) and Paris (France) where he has met Simbine and Tebogo twice.

Kerley (9.94 seconds) relegated the Africa pair of Simbine (9.99) and Omanyala (10.05) to second and third places respectively in Rabat Diamond League on May 28.

Kerley again beat second-placed Omanyala in Florence Diamond League on June 2 in Italy as they clocked 9.94 and 10.05 respectively. Simbine was fourth in 10.09.

In Paris Diamond League held on June 9, Lyle (9.97) beat Omanyala (9.98) on the line to win the men’s 100m. Third-placed Tebogo clocked season’s best 10.05.

Simbine, who is still smoking hot from winning Silesia Diamond League in 9.97 on Sunday in Poland ahead of Kerley (9.98), will be eager to confirm his win. Fresh from winning the 200m race in Lausanne (20.01), Tebogo is eager to prove himself among the 100m big wigs.

“I am in a better shape than ever and victory is beckoning,” Omanyala said after his last training session at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Tuesday.

Asked about Simbine’s victory against Kerley in Silesia, Omanyala said: “Nobody is invincible.”

Omanyala disclosed that he will be back in the country after the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary and Diamond league Finals on September 15 in Oregon, United States of America.

After Monaco, Omanyala will compete at the Josko Lauf Meeting on July 29 in Austria before pitching camp in Miramas, France ahead of the Budapest world event.