Omanyala to headline third AK meet at Nyayo

Ferdinand Omanyala

African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala trains at Kasarani on January 28. 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala, who also has dreams of breaking the world record of Jamaican Usain Bolt (9.58), revealed that he will also resume competing in 200 metres in April after nearly two years.
  • Sprints coach Steven Mwaniki anticipates another huge turnout in the 100 metres race.
  • Mwaniki said moving the weekend meeting from Embu to Nyayo was a relief to athletes because Nyayo has good facilities, including the running track.

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala will be the star attraction at the third Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field weekend meeting in Nairobi on March 4 and 5.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.