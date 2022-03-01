Omanyala to headline third AK meet at Nyayo

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala will be the star attraction at the third Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field weekend meeting in Nairobi on March 4 and 5.

Omanyala, who boasts of being the eighth fastest man in the world with a personal best of 9.77 seconds in 100 metres, confirmed to Nation Sport that he will be running at Nyayo Stadium before heading to Serbia for the 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships slated for March 18-20.

The 26-year-old missed the first two AK weekend meetings held on February 4-5 at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi and at Moi Stadium Kisumu on February 18-19 as he was away in competition in France.

A record 164 sprinters showed up at Nyayo inspired by Omanyala’s 2021 sterling performances over the distance in which he broke the African record of 9.84 seconds set by South African Akani Simbine to 9.77 seconds during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Stadium, Kasarani in September last year.

That was the last time Omanyala ran in front of his home fans.

The University of Nairobi student opened the season in France last month between February 1 and 19 doing 60 metres indoor races with the aim of improving his speed and start in 100 metres race.

Omanyala now holds the 60m national record after his record-breaking performances in France where he broke Paulvince Obuon’s record of 6.70 seconds, which had stood since January 2005 before he improved his own record three times to 6.57 seconds.

“I’m training everyday and I’m going to do 100 metres in the third weekend meeting. I don’t want to risk doing 200 metres at the moment because I’m preparing for the World Athletics Indoor Championships which are just two weeks away,” noted Omanyala, who asked fans to come and enjoy the event.

“This is a good chance for the fans to see me at home ahead of the busy international season,” added Omanyala, whose other targets include breaking Jamaica’s Yohan Blake’s time of 9.69.

Omanyala, who also has dreams of breaking the world record of Jamaican Usain Bolt (9.58), revealed that he will also resume competing in 200 metres in April after nearly two years.

Sprints coach Steven Mwaniki anticipates another huge turnout in the 100 metres race.