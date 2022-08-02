Omanyala through to 100m semis at Commonwealth Games
What you need to know:
- The African champion won heat five in 10:07 seconds ahead of Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon who clocked a personal best of 10.08 seconds, a new national record.
in Birmingham
Africa champion Ferdinand Omanyala clocked 10.07 seconds to win the fifth heat and sail through to the semi-finals of the men's 100m during the Commonwealth Games Athletics at the Alexander Stadium on Tuesday.
Omanyala edged out Eseme Emmanuel from Cameroon to second place in 10.08 with the latter also qualifying.
Defending champion Akani Simbine from South Africa clocked 10.10 seconds to win the second heat before making his intentions obvious.
" I am here to defend my title. I know Omanyala has promised a good challenge if we reach the final but I am always ready for that. It's what will make this event a thriller for the spectators," said Simbine, who welcomed the good atmosphere at the stadium.
Favour Ashe won the opening heat in 10 12 sec as Ojie Edoburun from England claimed third heat in 10.27sec.