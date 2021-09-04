Omanyala promises sub 10 at Kip Keino Classic after DL debut

Fred Kerley, Ferdinand Omanyala and Akani Simbine in Brussels Diamond League

Fred Kerley of the US (centre) sprints to finish next to Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala (left) and South Africa's Akani Simbine during the men's 100 metres event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021. 

Photo credit: John Thys | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Describing his debut at the Diamond League in Brussels on Friday evening as a dream come true, Omanyala it's every athletes dream to take part at high level championships
  • Omanyala clocked 10.02 seconds, losing the race to Americans, who swept the first three places in sub 10 seconds with Tokyo Olympics 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley calling the shots in 9.94
  • Omanyala's next race is at Zagreb's World Athletics Continental Gold Tour on September 14 in Croatia before the Kip Keino Classic on September 18 in Nairobi

Kenya's fast rising sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala is not only looking forward to participate in more Diamond Races but also win.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.