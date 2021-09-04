Omanyala promises sub 10 at Kip Keino Classic after DL debut

Kenya's fast rising sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala is not only looking forward to participate in more Diamond Races but also win.

Describing his debut at the Diamond League in Brussels on Friday evening as a dream come true, Omanyala said it's every athletes dream to take part at high level championships.

"Being the best African in that race and beating the likes of Akani Simbine was another thing I am proud of," said Omanyala, who took down some big names on his way to finishing fourth in Brussels.

Omanyala clocked 10.02 seconds, losing the race to Americans, who swept the first three places in sub 10 seconds with Tokyo Olympics 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley calling the shots in 9.94.

Trayvon Bromell, world leader with 9.77, and Michael Norman timed 9.97 and 9.98 to settle second and third respectively as Omanyala beat among others Simbine, who finished fourth in 100m at Tokyo Olympics and Ivorian Arthur Cisse.

Omanyala's next race is at Zagreb's World Athletics Continental Gold Tour on September 14 in Croatia before the Kip Keino Classic on September 18 in Nairobi.