Omanyala posts sub-10 performance to defend national crown

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala lived up to his promise to crack sub 10 seconds and retain his national 100m title as Esther Mbagari was crowned the new women’s 100m queen.

Omanyala, representing Police, tore through the -2.4 head winds to win the final in 9.96 seconds for his third national gong and his seventh sub-10 seconds race this season.

Fast rising Meshack Babu from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) timed 10.50 for second place as Kenya Prisons’ Hesbon Ochieng completed the podium in 10.58.

“It has been a great championship where I just came to enjoy and I am happy I achieved my target of a sub 10 seconds in the final,” said Omanyala. “I shows that my body is in great shape and all the way to the world championships.”

Omanyala said that he is always happy to give back to his employer, the National Police Service and winning gold for them is quite satisfying.

“I am now done with racing for the next few weeks before my next race in Monaco,” said Omanyala, the Commonwealth and Africa 100m champion.

The Monaco Diamond League is on July 21 while the World Athletics Championships are scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

“I am completely fine, having done three runs at the championships and I feel I can do another,” said Omanyala, who downplayed the talk that he would run out of steam in Budapest with many races.

“My management team and coach Duncan Ayiemba know what they are doing and that is the most important thing and mine is to show up and perform,” said Omanyala, adding that the break will give him time to prepare well for Monaco.

“Moving in five regions round from South Africa, Botswana, Morocco, Italy and France can affect the systems but I am sure Monaco will be a pointer of what to expect in Budapest,” explained Omanyala, who is the current Diamond League Series leader.

“It’s history but we are human beings and more will be talked about when I win a medal in Budapest,” said Omanyala.

Mbagari, the new kid on the block, sealed a double when she clocked 11.68 to win the women’s 100m, a moment after also claiming her maiden 200m crown.