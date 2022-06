Africa 100metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala will be hoping to write history at the World Athletics Championships due July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States.

Omanyala wants to become the first African to medal in 100m at the world event after he became the second Kenyan to win the African 100m title, and anchoring the 4x100m team to a historic victory at the just concluded Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Reduit, Mauritius.