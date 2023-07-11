Omanyala leads Team Kenya's hunt for relay qualification in Liege

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala’s 4x 100 metre team eyes a sub-38 seconds at the International Athletics Meeting of the Province of Liège, Belgium on Wednesday to seal their place in the World Athletics Championships.

Head coach Stephen Mwaniki said that they will have to run faster than 38 seconds to be safe in qualifying for the world event scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary through the world ranking.

The team of five sprinters and Mwaniki left the country on Monday night aboard a KLM flight to Brussels before traveling to Liege that is approximately 97.2 km from the capital.

Omanyala, the Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion, will partner with Steve Onyango, Hesbon Ochieng, Boniface Mweresa and Samuel Chege in the Liege battle.

Omanyala has personal best 9.77 from 2021 but boasts of season’s best 9.84 seconds from his victory at the Kip Keino Classic on May 13 thought he ran wind-assisted 9.78 (+2.3) at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix on April 29.

Mweresa (10.37), Onyango (10.39), Ochieng (10.47) and Chege (10.55) all ran their personal best this year.

The International Athletics Meeting of the Province of Liège is a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze label race.

“I am confident the team will achieve that time because they are smoking hot,” Mwaniki said. “They are focused and ready to do the job for the country.”

Mwaniki said that Omanyala has motivated and inspired the quartet during their training sessions at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“We only broke training on Thursday last week for the national trials for the world championships,” said Mwaniki, adding that they held a brief session on Monday before departure.

Athletics Kenya (AK) director for competition Paul Mutwii said he is confident the team will post good times so as to have the 4x100m team at the world championships for the first time ever.

Kenya is still ranked 12th in men’s 4x100m with their time of 38.26 attained during the Botswana Golden Grand Prix.

However, the time is likely not to count after one of the sprinters Samuel Imeta was flagged for a doping offence last month.

During the National Athletics Championships on June 22, Kenya B anchored by Omanyala won the 4x100m event in 38.82 but that placed them 21st in the "Road to Budapest."

Mutwii disclosed that plans are afoot to take the 4x400m mixed relay team for the True Athletes Classics Meeting due for July 29 at Manfort Stadium, Leverkusen, Germany.

Kenya is placed 16th in the world ranking in the mixed relay from their time of 3:14.64 posted during the National Athletics Championships on June 24.

“We hope to take them if funds will be available since things can change by the end of the qualifying period,” said Mutwii, who is the leader of delegation for Team Kenya to Budapest.

Teams that will be placed in top 16 in the world ranking in relays by July 30, that is the end of the qualifying period, will automatically qualify for the world event.

Mutwii hopes that Kenya continues to occupy the 14th place in the world ranking so as to qualify for the world championships.

Kenya Police team clocked 3:02.02 to win at the National Athletics Championships on June 24 to go 14th in the world ranking.

AK have no plans to take the 4x400m team to a world championships qualifying event outside the country.



