Omanyala leads Kenyan athletes to Dubai Run

Wilfred Marube

Keproba CEO Dr. Wilfred Marube (third left) poses with Kenyan athletes during their flag-off ceremony at the Four Points Sheraton Airport on November 17, 2021 ahead of their departure to Dubai to showcase Kenya at the EXPO 2020 Dubai. The athletes are, from left to right, Ezekiel Kemboi, Priscah Jeptoo, Janeth Jepkosgei, Jonathan Maiyo, Hellen Nzembi, Bethwel Yegon, and Ferdinand Omanyala.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Expo 2020 Dubai was initially scheduled to take place from October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021, but it was cancelled due to Covid-19.
  • "Our athletes are our greatest ambassadors. Their presence at the Kenya Pavilion will boost our effort to market Kenya as a destination for investment, sports, and tourism," Keproba CEO Dr. Wilfred Marube said at the flag-off ceremony for the Kenyan athletes held at a Nairobi hotel on Wednesday.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala and six other Kenyan athletes left the country Wednesday night for the 2021 Dubai Run.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.