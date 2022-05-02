Omanyala headlines Team Kenya for Africa Championships

Athletics Kenya (AK) has named a final squad of 78 athletes for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships programmed from June 8 to 12 at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex, Reduit, Mauritius.

AK shortlisted athletes from track, leaving out field athletes as the Athletics Kenya National Athletics Championships came to a close last Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Head coach Julius Kirwa disclosed that the men will be represented in all the field events except in shotput, pole vault and long jump while the women will field in javelin and hammer throw only.

Kenya will have teams in men and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay races.

“The coaches who will handle the team will be named later when the team proceeds to residential training,” said Kirwa.

Tokyo Olympic Games 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen, who finished third during the nationals, and three-time World 10,000m bronze medallist Paul Tanui have been included in the team.

Kigen, who is the African Games and Kenya Defence Forces 3,000m steeplechase champion, and Tanui, the 2015 Beijing, 2017 London and 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships 10,000m bronze medallist, will compete in their specialties.

Kigen will team up with the national champion Abraham Kibiwott and Geoffrey Kirwa while Tanui wil partner with national champion Kenneth Kiprop and Julius Chepkwony.

The 2015 African Games 10m silver medallist Eunice Kadogo was included in the women’s 100m and 200m teams while the national 400m record holder Hellen Syombua, was slotted in women’s 400m team.

Kadogo will partner with national record holder Maximilla Imali and Monica Safania in 100m while she will be with Imali and Millicent Ndoro in 200m with the four making the 4x100m team alongside youngster Mercy Chebet.

The 2014 and 2018 Africa javelin champions Julius Yego is back to defend his title in a javelin team that also has Alexander Kiprotich and newcomer Methusela Kiprop.

The 2018 Africa Under-18 javelin champion Martha Musai will represent in women’s javelin throw while the national hammer throw record holder Linda Oseso is back in the team after a decade.

Oseso, who competed at the 2010 and 2012 Africa Championships, finishing fifth on both occasions, will team up with national champion Lucy Omondi and Roselyn Rakamba.

Team

Women (34)

100m -Maximilla Imali, Monica Safania, Eunice Kadogo

100m hurdles -Priscilla Tabunda

200m -Maximilla Imali, Millicent Ndoro, Eunice Kadogo

400m - Veronica Mutua, Jacinta Shikanda, Hellen Syombua

400m hurdles -Jane Chege, Ann Mwangi

800m -Jarinter Mawia, Naomi Korir, Vivian Chebet

1500m -Purity Chepkirui, Winny Chebet, Brenda Chebet

3000m SC- Jackline Chepkoech, Cellphine Chespol, Carren Chebet

5000m - Beatrice Chebet, Caroline Nyaga, Nesphine Jepleting

10,000m -Alice Aprot, Judy Komen, Brilliant Chepkorir

4x100m -Maximilla Imali, Monica Safania, Eunice Kadogo, Millicent Ndoro, Mercy Chebet

4x400m- Veronica Mutua, Jacinta Shikanda, Hellen Syombua, Joan Cherono

20km Race Walk- Sylvia Kemboi, Emily Ngii, Grace Wanjiru

Hammer- Lucy Omondi, Linda Oseso, Roselyne Rakamba

Javelin- Martha Musai

Men (34)

100m- Ferdinand Omanyala, Samuel Imeta, Dennis Otieno

110m hurdles -Wiseman Were, Michael Musyoki,

200m -Ferdinand Omanyala, Dan Kiviasi, Mike Mokamba

400m-Collins Omae, William Rayan, Boniface Mweresa

400m hurdles-Wiseman Were, William Mbevi, Rotich Kipkorir

800m -Noah Kibet, Nicholas Kebenei, Elias Ngeny

1,500m -Abel Kipsang, Kumari Taki, Daniel Munguti

3,000m SC -Abraham Kibiwott, Geoffrey Kirwa, Benjamin Kigen

5,000m -Daniel Simiu, Ismael Kirui, Michael Kibet

10,000m-Kenneth Kiprop, Julius Chepkwony, Paul Tanui

4x100m –Ferdinand Omanyala, Samuel Imeta, Dennis Otieno, Dan Kiviasi, Hesbon Ochieng

4x400m- Collins Omae, William Rayan, Boniface Mweresa, Kennedy Kimeu, Nathaniel Kipng'etich

20km Race Walk -Samuel Gathimba, Heristone Wanyonyi, Simon Wachira

High jump –Mathew Sawe, Asbel Kiprop

Triple Jump- Gilbert Pkemoi, Isaac Kirwa, Philip Mwendwa

Hammer- Dominic Abunda

Javelin –Julius Yego, Alexander Kiprotich, Methusela Kiprop

Decathlon-Edwin Too, Gilbert Koech