Omanyala, Gatlin in friendly fire ahead of Kip Keino Classic showdown

Ferdinand Omanyala and Justin Gatlin

Ferdinand Omanyala (left) of Kenya poses for a photo with Justin Gatlin of USA (right) after the Kip Keino Classic pre-event press conference at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi on September 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala, the first Kenyan sprinter to reach an Olympic semi-final at the Tokyo Summer Games and Diamond League, holds the national record time of 9.86 seconds
  • Omanyala got to race against Blake in the 100m semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics where he clocked a National record time of 10.00 but settled third
  • Gatlin said he is proud of Omanyala, adding that the athlete was on the right path to glory

Kenya’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala and one of his sprints idols, two-time world 100m champion Justin Gatlin, Friday engaged in a “friendly fire” ahead of their 100m clash at the Absa Kip Keino Classic Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.