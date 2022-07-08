Hungry Omanyala eager to rock world's finest in Oregon

Africa 100metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala isn’t amused by the fast times churned by rivals in the last one month as World Athletics Championships beckon next week in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

A total of 21 athletes have run below 10 seconds since the start of the season with 15 of them coming in the last one month.

Omanyala’s victory of 9.85 seconds at the Kip Keino Classic on May 7, held him as the fastest man this season until the United States trials for the world event happened on June 24 at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon

Hayward Field is the venue of this year’s World Athletics Championships that get underway Thursday.

Fred Kerley, who lost to Omanyala in the Nairobi race, cracked a world lead of 9.76 on June 24 during the United States trials semi-finals before beating the 2021 Kip Keino Classic 100m champion Trayvon Bromell and compatriot Marvin Bracy Williams in the final where he clocked 9.77.

That moved Omanyala’s time to third fastest this season.

“I am not scared about the fast times posted by my rivals. People do run fast during the trials but that changes at Championship races,” said Omanyala. “Something tends to happen at such a stage.”

Omanyala, who is fully prepared for the world event, disclosed that he will be aiming to break the Africa Record again in Oregon.

“My current shape is at 9.6 and above but if the championship is won by 9.55 to 9.60 then I will lift up my hands. I will definitely win if the pace will be at 9.66 going to 9.70,” said Omanyala, who has a personal best 9.77 from a second placing at last year’s Kip Keino Classic.

Though yet to get the much desired World Record pace of 9.5, Omanyala said that he is working on his starts. “If I get the starts well then they will be chasing me. We are polishing the blocks to get that gun straight-up,” explained Omanyala, the Africa 4x100m gold medallist.

Talking about his winning time of 10.03 during the Kenyan trials on June 25 at Kasarani, Omanyala, who had won the Africa title in 9.93 on June 9 in Mauritius, beating defending champion Akani Simbine from South Africa, noted that he thrives under pressure.

“I am told Hayward Field will be fast and I am excited about it. Everyone will be looking to get to the final and win a medal,” said Omanyala, who is eying to make history as the first African to win a medal in 100m at the world event.

“I like creating history....I want to break the African Record as well as win a medal. That will be great for the continent as it will open the way for other sprinters,” explained Omanyala.

Omanyala said after the men’s 100m, final on July 16, he will board the next flight to Britain for the Commonwealth Games starting July 28 to August 9 in Birmingham.