Omanyala anchors Kenya's relay team to 4x100m final

In Birmingham

Ferdinand Omanyala anchored Kenya's 4x100 metres team to the final in the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday.

Omanyala, who was fourth by the time he received the baton, powered to finish second behind Nigeria and book a slot in the final.

Imeta started off well for a good changeover with Mokamba as Ochieng delivered the baton to Omanyala who pushed Kenya to second place and the final due for Sunday at 2.40pm.

England claimed heat one in 38.48, beating Trinidad and Tobago to second place in 38.84 as Guyana settled third in 39.82 to qualify.

“Getting into the final in a National Record is a good thing. We now pray for a good lane, perhaps the fifth or six unlike today’s outer lane,” said team captain Imeta, vowing to make their presence felt in the final. “These are tough faces you are seeing. We want to show the world we can also make it.”