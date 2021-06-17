Olympics trials: Simiu, Kimeli qualify for 5,000m final at Kasarani

Daniel Simiu and Nicholas Kimeli set up an explosive 5,000m final when their won their respective semi-finals during the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre on Thursday.

Simiu took to the front at the initial stages if the 12.5-lap race to win in a fast time 13 minutes and 33.54 seconds.

Daniel Simiu celebrates winning the men's 5,000 metres first semi-final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 17, 2021. Photo credit: Chris omollo | Nation Media Group

Simiu beat Kenya’s 5,000m representative at 2019 World Championships Jacob Krop and Samuel Chebolei in 13:35.82 and 13:36.67 as they all qualified for the final due Saturday.

"I wanted to run a fast race and I did that. The race was quite entertaining and I look forward to make the team," said Simiu.