Olympics trials: Simiu, Kimeli qualify for 5,000m final at Kasarani

Daniel Simiu.

Daniel Simiu celebrates winning the men's 5,000 metres first semi-final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Simiu took to the front at the initial stages if the 12.5-lap race to win in a fast time 13 minutes and 33.54 seconds.
  • Simiu beat Kenya’s 5,000m representative at 2019 World Championships Jacob Krop and Samuel Chebolei in 13:35.82 and 13:36.67 as they all qualified for the final due Saturday.

Daniel Simiu and Nicholas Kimeli set up an explosive 5,000m final when their won their respective semi-finals during the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre on Thursday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Gor Mahia eye summit as FKF-PL title race intensifies

  2. South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga gets four-year ban

  3. Are sports stars 'reclaiming their voice' at Euro 2020?

  4. Kiyeng, Chepkoech book Tokyo Olympics steeplechase tickets

  5. The 'Beast' is back! Kamworor seals Olympics slot at Kasarani

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.