Olympic trials: Rotich banking on experience in 800m event

Ferguson Rotich (left) competes with Wycliffe Kinyamal in the 800m race

Ferguson Rotich (left) competes with Wycliffe Kinyamal in the 800m race during third Athletics Kenya Relay Series at Nyayo National Stadium on February 6, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • However, that won’t be easy with no clear favourite in the two-lap race that starts with the semi-finals on Thursday at 12.50 and 1pm respectively before the final on Saturday
  • A stunned Rotich ran 1:44.45 to finish second behind Kinyamal, who returned the third fastest time in the season of 1:43.91
  • Also to watch are Collins Kipruto, who won the Marseille meet in 1:43.95, a time that is ranked fourth this season and Cornelius Tuwei, who won in 1:44.42 at Paavo Nurmi in Finland

World 800m bronze medalist Ferguson Rotich will be out to show youngsters how the 800m race is done at the Tokyo Olympics trials starting Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

