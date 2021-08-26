Olympic stars Rotich, Korir target glory in Lausanne race

Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (right) and Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich celebrate after winning gold and silver medals in the men's 800m race at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega from Ethiopia will highlight men’s 3,000m that also has Olympic 1,500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and a host of Kenyans among them Nicholas Kimeli, Jacob Krop, Vincent Kibet, Abel Kipsang and Bethwell Birgen.
  • With Olympic 1,500m Faith Chepng’etich, who won the 1,500m race in Eugene missing in action, Continental 1,500m champion Winny Chebet is among favourites in the metric mile race.

Olympic medallists Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich hope to make amends when they face-off for the second time in less than a week at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League Thursday night.

