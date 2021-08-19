Olympic medallist Nageeye, Kandie, Kenenisa Bekele to clash in New York

Kibiwott Kandie

Kibiwot Kandie stops his stopwatch after crossing the finish line to win the second heat of 10,000m races in the first Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Nyayo National Stadium on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kandie, the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships silver medallist, faces baptism by fire when he takes on Tokyo Olympic marathon silver medallist, Abdi Nageeye from the Netherlands, and two-time Berlin Marathon champion, Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele.
  • Kandie, who missed the Kenyan Olympic trials in 10,000m owing to an injury, holds the world half marathon record of 57:32 from 2020 Valencia.

World half marathon record holder, Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie is due for his maiden marathon at the New York City marathon on November 7 this year.

