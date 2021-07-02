Olympic hurdles champ McNeal banned from Tokyo

Taliyah Brooks and Brianna McNeal compete in the Women's 100 Meter Hurdles Semi-Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Andy Lyons | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The US athlete, 29, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Games, was banned earlier this year for tampering with the anti-doping testing process.
  • McNeal and World Athletics separately challenged the decision issued by the WA Disciplinary Tribunal on April 21.

Lausanne

