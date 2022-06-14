Olympic champion Jepchirchir hopes for spot in Oregon team

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir is eager to add the world title to her now overflowing accolades.

However, Jepchirchir, who also holds the 2016 and 2020 World Half Marathon Championships titles, can only realise that dream if Athletics Kenya (AK) include her in the team.

On April 7, AK named a team of four athletes led by defending champion Ruth Chepng'etich for the World Athletics Championships slated for July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States.

There were concerns after many top marathoners failed to confirm their invites to the team including Jepchirchir.

Chepng'etich, who failed to finish the marathon race at Tokyo Olympics, was to team up with newly crowned Paris Marathon champion Judith Jeptum, 2021 Geneva Marathon champion Maureen Chepkemoi, who finished third at Amsterdam Marathon last year, and Angela Tanui, who finished fourth at this year's Tokyo Marathon on March 6.

“I am told AK could have the second naming of the team and that is where my hopes are,” said Jepchirchir, who has the fifth fastest time ever in a marathon of two hours, 17 minutes and 16 seconds.

Jepchirchir said that appeals from her fans both locally and abroad have made her reconsider her position with a passionate appeal to AK.

“My fans want me in Oregon and I think I won’t refuse if AK considers my request. It’s not too late since I am loyal to my country,” said Jepchirchir.

Jepchirchir, who is also hoping to defend her New York City Marathon crown on November 6, said her focus this year is to win and not the time.

“I want to win...win...win this year before attempting to break the world record, either women’s only or mixed sex next year,” said Jepchirchir, who competed at the Mastercard New York Mini 10K on Saturday in the United States, where she failed to complete the race after falling.

“I want to attempt a sub 2:15 hours next year,” said Jepchirchir, adding that it’s Brigid Kosgei who inspired her when she ran broke the women’s world record (mixed sex) running 2:14:04 to win the Chicago Marathon on October 13, 2019.

Kosgei’s feat saw her break the 19-year-old record set by Paula Radcliffe of Britain at the London Marathon on April 13, 2003.

“Many thought Radcliffe’s record was impossible to beat, but when Brigid broke it, running almost two hours and 13 minutes, I told myself that it was possible. Brigid showed the way,” said Jepchirchir, after arriving from New York on Monday.

If Jepchirchir secures her place in the team to Oregon, it will be her seventh career marathon race.

