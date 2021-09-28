Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon hungry for more success

Faith Kipyegon

Double Olympic1500m women's champion Faith Kipyegon poses for photos with her awards after she was voted LG Sports Personality for the month of August.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipyegon becomes the fourth female athlete in 2021 to lay hands on the coveted award, previously won by the likes of Kipchoge, Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya sevens star Jacob Ojee and 800m Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal among others. 
  • She also joins the growing list of 2021 winners that includes tennis superstar Angela Okutoyi (January), Tylor Okari Ongwae of Kenya Moran’s (February), Hit Squad boxer Elly Ajowi (March), world marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich (April), Milan marathon winner Titus Ekiru (May), Safari Rally WRC3 winner Onkar Rai (June) and US based Lioness basketball star Victoria. Reynolds (July).

Double Olympic1500m women's champion Faith Kipyegon says she is motivated to break more records next season.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.