Olympic champ Peres Jepchirchir to make New York City Marathon debut

First-placed Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women's marathon event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 8, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It will also be the first time Jepchirchir, who is a two-time world half marathon champion, is making an entry to the big league of the World Marathon Majors.
  • Her personal-best marathon time of 2:17:16 from 2020 Valencia is the fastest of any woman in the New York City Marathon open division.

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir will make her maiden appearance at the New York City Marathon on November 7 this year.

