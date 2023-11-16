Ol Kalou meet offers attractive looking clashes

Prospects of intense battles loom with some of the best athletes from Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Police heading for the fifth leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series on Saturday in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua.

World Cross Country mixed relay champion Daniel Munguti and Irene Kimais, who are fresh from competing in the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Latvia, are among KDF athletes singed up for the Ol Kalou meet.

Athletics Kenya Defence Forces (AKDF) secretary general Charles Kiumbani confirmed that Dorcas Kimali, who was also in Latvia in October, Cintia Chepngeno, and 2018 Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet, will compete in Ol Kalou.

Related Agnes Jebet eyes world record Athletics

800m champion

Munguti teamed up with world under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Mirriam Cherop and Brenda Chebet to claim gold in the mixed relay at World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia in February.

He then went on to win the KDF and national 1,500m titles in May and June respectively.