Obiri turns attention to Istanbul Half Marathon

Hellen Obiri (right) hits the front of the leading pack in the women's 10km race during the Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships at Moi Airbase in Nairobi on January 07, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Yalemzerf emerged second during the race clocking 64:40, while Obiri was third after timing 64:51. 
  • Kibiwott Kandie won in the men’s category clocking 59:35 ahead of his compatriots Geoffrey Kamworor (59:38) and Roncer Kipkorir (59:46).

Double 5,000m world champion Hellen Obiri has no time to rest as she gears up for her next assignment at the Istanbul Half Marathon on March 27 in Turkey.

