Obiri turns attention to Istanbul Half Marathon

Double 5,000m world champion Hellen Obiri has no time to rest as she gears up for her next assignment at the Istanbul Half Marathon on March 27 in Turkey.

Obiri finished second in last month's Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon after clocking a personal best time of 64:22, behind race winner Ethiopia’s Girmawit Gebru.

Obiri said she is looking forward to the challenge on the flat Istanbul course.

“My training has been going on well, but I know it will be a tough challenge as the field is very strong. I look forward to an exciting race in a beautiful city,” said Obiri.

Yet again her greatest challengers will come from Ethiopia with organisers revealing that four Ethiopians will take part in the 2022 edition.

Twenty-three-year-old Tsehay Gemechu, who won last year’s Copenhagen half marathon with a personal best time of 65:08, has an impressive half marathon record with four wins out of five races.

Hawi Feysa finished second in Copenhagen where she clocked 65:41 in her debut half marathon, while Nigsti Haftu and Bekelech Gudeta are the other two Ethiopians in the race.

Haftu has a Personal Best of 66:17 Gudeta ran her personal record of 66:54 when she finished seventh at the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon a year ago.

During the 2021 edition, world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich won the race in world record time of 64:02 (mixed gender), a time that was later lowered by Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw, who clocked 63:44 before her compatriot Letesenbet Gidey further set a new record of 62:52.

Yalemzerf emerged second during the race clocking 64:40, while Obiri was third after timing 64:51.