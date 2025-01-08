Obiri seeks Boston Marathon 'three-peat'

Boston

Kenyan Hellen Obiri will pursue a third straight Boston Marathon title in April, the Boston Athletic Association said on Wednesday, while Ethiopian Sisay Lemma will defend his title in a speedy men's field.

The 35-year-old Obiri has been dominant in the distance event since making her marathon debut in 2022, winning New York in 2023 in addition to her pair of Boston titles, picking up the bronze in Paris last year.

"Defending a win is never easy, and to win the Boston Marathon twice in a row was hard, but I am happy to have done it," Obiri said in a statement. "On race day I will again push for the win and hope to make it three in a row."

She will be joined at the starting line by other past champions including two-time winner Edna Kiplagat of Kenya and American Des Linden.

Lemma, the fastest in the men's field with a 2:01:48 personal best, will line up with a formidable Kenyan cohort that includes two-time winner Evans Chebet and last year's Chicago champion John Korir.

"I was very happy after winning the Boston Marathon last year, and in 2025 I know it will be an even bigger challenge to win again," said Lemma, who missed the Paris Games due to injury.

"I was not completely ready at the Valencia Marathon last December, but I will be 100% ready next April because the Boston Marathon is a special event."