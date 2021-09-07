Obiri out to vanquish Niyonsaba in Diamond League finale

Hellen Obiri

From left: Kenya's Irine Cheptai, Kenya's Hellen Obiri and Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey compete in the women's 10,000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.


Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Also in the race are Kenyans Abel Kipsang, who finished fourth at Tokyo Olympics, despite breaking the Olympic Record in the semi-finals, Ronald Kwemoi and Charles Simotwo.
  • The focus in the women’s 1,500m final will definitely be the rematch between Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepngétich from Kenya and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who claimed silver in 1,500m at the Olympics, as well as gold in 10,000m and 5,000m.

Olympic silver Hellen Obiri will be out to exact revenge against fast-rising Burundian Francine Niyonsaba in the women’s 5,000m in the Diamond League finale Wednesday evening in Zurich, Switzerland.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.