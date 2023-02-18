Obiri, Koech win Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Bernard Koech were on Saturday morning crowned champions of this year’s edition of Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon champion in the United Arab Emirates.

Obiri stormed to victory after timing 1:05:05 ahead of Ethiopians Gotytom Gebreslase who clocked 1:05:51 and Ftaw Zeray (1:06:04) who settled for second and third positions respectively.

The world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei was in fourth position timing 1:06:04 with Evaline Chirchir coming in fifth place in 1:07:15.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Obiri said she was happy to have won her first race this year.

“The race was good though it was windy after 18km. I had focused my eyes on the prize and I'm glad I managed to win my first international race this year,” said Obiri who has now trained her sights on next month's New York Half Marathon.

“Competing against athletes like Kosgei has made me to always work hard in training and I’m happy it is paying off. You have to train well and be in good shape for you to match such competitors,” added Obiri.

Last year, Obiri started her season with a second place at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in February before winning Istanbul Half Marathon in March. She then went ahead to compete at the World Championships in Oregon, USA in 10,000m race where she settled for silver medal in a race won by Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey.

Obiri then competed at the New York Marathon where she finished in sixth position clocking 2:25:49 in a race won by Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi in 2:23:23.

Kosgei, who trains in Kapsait, Elgeyo Marakwet, was using the race as part of preparations for London Marathon race slated for April 23.