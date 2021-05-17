Obiri, Kandie to spice up KDF meet

Hellen Obiri eases to victory in the women's 10,000m final

Hellen Obiri eases to victory in the women's 10,000m final during second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Obiri is fresh from finishing third at Istanbul Half Marathon in 1:04:51 on April 4, making her the fastest ever debutant in half marathon in the world
  • Obiri will be using the three-day championships to prepare for Doha Diamond League on May 28 this year
  • Peter Ndegwa will defend the men's 5,000m title while Vedic Cheruiyot will put men's 10,000m crown on line against a fine field that includes World Half Marathon silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri and former Africa 5,000m champion Sheila Chepkirui face off in women's 5,000m Monday as the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships gets underway at Nyayo National Stadium. 

