Nyamira Great Run takes a break

The three remaining editions of the five-part Nyamira Great Run series have been rescheduled to give athletes enough time to recover from fatigue.

Nyamira County Government in partnership with Nyanza South Athletics Kenya (AK) officials organised the races to search for fresh talents in the region.

Alongside cross country races, the events involve three main categories among them 10km for senior men and women, 6km for junior women and 8km for junior men.

The region was a beehive of activities as tens of athletes turned up for the first two events.

The first championship was held at Ensoko in Borabu Sub County on September 26 while the second was staged at Nyakongo in Masaba North last weekend.

According to organisers, they reached the decision after they established that a majority of athletes had taken part in the first and second editions.

Speaking to Nation Sport, the County Executive for Sports Grace Nyamongo and the county AK secretary George Ogeto confirmed that the third edition that was slated for last Sunday in Nyamira North will now be held on October 17.

The event will involve 10kms road race for senior men and women, 6km for junior women and 8km for junior men.

Nyamongo reiterated that they reached a decision to postpone the race after consultations with AK Nyanza South regional officials.

“We decided to postpone the race to give athletes more time to prepare. As you are aware, most of the athletes participated in the first and second events of the series.

"We want them to recover and prepare for the Nyamira North 10kms and other upcoming events including the Nyamira Great Run 21km race,” she said.

She said the race will start at Nyamusi Market and finish at the proposed Esanige Stadium which will be constructed by the national government.

The fourth edition that will be held at Manga Sub County has been moved from October 17 to 21 of this month.

The last edition was initially slated for October 21 but the organisers will communicate a new date for the event.

Winners are receiving Sh10,000 each while the first runners-up get Sh8,000 with third place finishers pocketing Sh3,000.

The peak of the races will be the inaugural Nyamira Great Run which was slated for October 31 which organisers now say will be moved to a date that will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Nyamira Sports Legends Society will next month hold the Robert Ouko Sports Day in honour of Olympic gold medalist the late Robert Ouko.

According to the society’s secretary general Edwin Nyakeriga, various activities are lined up during the event which will take place on November 13 at Manga Stadium.

It was initially planned for August 18, the day Ouko died but was moved due to Covid-19 restrictions.