Nyamira Great Run takes a break

Faith Chepkoech

Faith Chepkoech in action during the second edition of Nyamira Athletics 10km Series at Nyakongo in Masaba North Sub County on October 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

What you need to know:

  • The first championship was held at Ensoko in Borabu Sub County on September 26 while the second was staged at Nyakongo in Masaba North last weekend
  • According to organisers, they reached the decision after they established that a majority of athletes had taken part in the first and second editions
  • Nyamongo reiterated that they reached a decision to postpone the race after consultations with AK Nyanza South regional officials

The three remaining editions of the five-part Nyamira Great Run series have been rescheduled to give athletes enough time to recover from fatigue.

