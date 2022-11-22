Nyaga, Chebet lock horns in AK series

Africa 10,000 metres champion Caroline Nyaga takes the battle to Commonwealth Games champion Beatrice Chebet in the penultimate leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County on Saturday.

It will be Nyaga’s first race since winning the Tokyo Half Marathon in one hour, eight minutes and 23 seconds on October 16, having finished third at Dam tot Damloop 10 miles race in 50:49 in the Netherlands on September 17.

Nyaga gave Kenya two medals- gold in 10,000m and bronze in 5000m- at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in June.

“I have just resumed and this race is part of my training ahead of the new season,” said Nyaga, who targets a place in the team for the World Cross Country Championships due for February 18 next year in Bathurst, Australia.

Ultimately, Nyaga’s focus is a place in the 5,000m team for the World Athletics Championships programmed from August 19 to 27 next year in Budapest, Hungary.

Chebet, who is also the World 5,000m silver medallist and Africa 5,000m champion, is still smoking hot from her victory at Cross Internacional de Atapuerca in Spain on November 13.

The duo will lead a horde of athletes from Kenya Police Service at the event that will start at 8.30am involving athletes from other regions especially the Great Rift, Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Prisons Service among others.

Athletics Kenya Central Region chairman David Miano disclosed that over 300 athletes are expected at the event that will be graced by the Nyandarua County Governor Moses Ndirangu.

“Participants should not only expect a wet race owing to the current short rains but also obstacles along the challenging course, “cautioned Miano.

The last leg of the series will be staged on December 10 in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

So far the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series have been staged in Machakos, Kapsokwony in Mount El and Sotik, Bomet.

The series will pave the way for the County Cross Country Championships on December 17 at the counties.

The Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country Championships will also be staged on December 17 at the Kenya Prisons Training College, Ruiru.

The cross country season will take a break before resuming with Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships at Ulinzi Sports Complex and National Police Service Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on January 6 next year.

Several institutions will hold their events on January 7; University Cross Country Championships at Kabarak University, Nakuru, the National Youth Service Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse and Kenya Wildlife Services Cross Country Championships at the Lobo Village, Uasin Gishu.

The Regional Country Championships will be staged on January 7 with the National Cross Country Championships being staged on January 21 at the Kenya Prisons Training College, Ruiru.

It’s at the Ruiru event where the national team will be picked for the World Cross Country Championships.