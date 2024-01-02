Nowehere to run: AK's dilemma over venues

Athletics Kenya (AK) is at crossroads with reality starting to sink in upon the closure of the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium for renovations.

While Ulinzi Sports Complex could be available for use, it’s of no use for athletes trying to qualify for the major championships with the venue having not been certified yet by World Athletics.

The only certified venues in the country are the MISC, the Nyayo National Stadium and Kip Keino Stadium in Eldoret that are also set for renovations.

Some of the main championships that Kenyan athletes are eyeing to qualify to this year are the Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11 in Paris, France and World Athletics Indoor Championships due March 1 to 3 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Others are World Cross Country Championships scheduled for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia, World Athletics Relay Championships scheduled for May 4 to 5 in Nassau, Bahamas and World Athletics Under-20 Championships on August 26 to 31 in Lima, Peru.

Also on the card are the African Games set for March 8 to 23 in Accra, Ghana.

AK director of competitions Paul Mutwii said that they will now have to consult with the Ministry of Sports further to find a solution as fast as possible.

“The unfortunate thing is that those competing at the Ulinzi Sports Complex will be doing it for training purposes and not qualification to any of the major events like the Olympics and Africa Games,” said Mutwii.

“We need to qualify more athletes for these championships and that won’t happen if both MISC and Nyayo are closed...one of the venues ought to remain open for use,” explained Mutwii.

However, Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto said that they are trying to expedite the laying of the new tartan track at the Nyayo National Stadium that will host the fifth edition of Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour on February 20.

"Work should start this month and the venue should be ready by the end of March ready for the Kip Keino Classic," said Metto, adding that there are other options they will be exploring with AK for other events.

"AK are aware since we have been in talks," he explained.

The trials for the African Games are scheduled for February 16 -17 at the Nyayo National Stadium with the trials for world relays coming on March 11-13 at the same venue.

The Ulinzi Sports Complex will host the third Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Meeting starting Friday to Saturday this week.

The second leg of the AK meeting last month was moved to Ulinzi Sports Complex after rains rendered the initial venue of Thika County Stadium unusable.

It remains to be seen whether the fourth and fourth legs of the meeting will be staged in Kisii and Mombasa respectively.

This is after athletes complained of the poor state of the venue during the first leg in Kisumu that left some athletes with injuries as the organisers were forced to move the venue for the second leg from Thika to Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The MISC, the Nyayo National Stadium and the Kip Keino Stadium have been earmarked for major overhaul ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that Kenya will co-host with Tanzania and Uganda.